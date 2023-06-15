Boosie arrested moments after previous gun charges dismissed

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Boosie Badazz was arrested in San Diego Wednesday, June 14, moments after he was cleared of gun charges he picked up in California.

ABC10 reports federal agents took the rapper into custody outside the courtroom where his gun charges were dismissed. His arrest was said to be related to another legal issue.

"I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS," Boosie shared in a tweet that may be related to his arrest. "IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER."

Boosie was previously arrested during a traffic stop in May after he was found with two loaded guns inside his car. He pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prior to Wednesday's arrest, he'd attended the murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, who was charged with killing two of his friends and making the crime look like a drive-by. Boosie shared his desire to become a defense attorney.

"#MELLYTRIAL IM NOT MISSING NO MORE RAP MURDER TRIALS," Boosie captioned his Instagram post Tuesday. "THIS S*** IS EDUCATIONAL NO [cap] WATCHING THE DEFENSE [and] PROSECUTION DROP BARS THEN LOOKING AT THE JURORS TRYIN TO READ THEM IS CRAZY!! I WANT TO STUDY LAW, I WANNA TRY IT, I THINK I CAN BE A DEFENSE ATTORNEY [or] AT LEAST HELP SOME ATTORNEYS OUT!! IM MOTIVATED."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

