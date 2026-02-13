A Boogie wit da Hoodie drops new EP, 'Before Artistry'

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is back with a new project — this time, a six-track EP called Before Artistry.

It features tracks with Kyle Richh, Trippie Redd and Zeddy Will.

Before Artistry is more than just new music for the rapper, who is celebrating his 10-year rap anniversary.

"Ten years in this game feels surreal, and I'm grateful for every moment," he said. "This new project isn't just music, it's a celebration of my journey and a thank you to the fans who've been riding with me from the start."

Fans who snagged tickets to Friday's sold-out concert will watch as A Boogie performs songs on the album in his first-ever livestream event. The show, happening at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can also look out for more music on the way from A Boogie, who says Before Artistry "is just a taste before we drop the album."

