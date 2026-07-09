Bone Thugs-N-Harmony honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, and Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 08, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are officially Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees. The group received a star in the recording category Thursday, following tribute speeches by Big Boy, Fat Joe and Ice-T.

Flesh-N-Bone reflected on the group's journey, saying, "From the trenches to the stars, we’ve been through it all through the fire and the rain. We came from a place where opportunities were way too limited so to be here standing with my brothers is something that I don’t take for granted."

"All we wanted to do was share our particular sound to inspire the world, and I thank God for giving us another chance to celebrate together," he continued. "Thank you to everyone who stayed with us for giving us the chance to keep writing our story and to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for this honor. To all of our fans, who are more like family, this star is yours as well. We love you."

Krayzie Bone expressed gratitude to his family, fans, Ruthless Records and DJ U-Neek for helping shape the group's career. Bizzy Bone also thanked his family and fans while recognizing Fat Joe, Ice-T and Eazy-E's wife, Tomeca Woods Wright, "for picking up the gauntlet when Eazy passed away." Eazy famously signed the group to Ruthless Records.

Wish Bone used the moment to tease upcoming Bone Thugs music. "We still doing it, we still rocking, we still making music, so y’all stick with us," he said. "We still got something for you."

Layzie Bone then wrapped things up, saying, "All I ever wanted to see was my homeboys successful, man. All I ever wanted in life was for us to prosper. ... Thank ya'll for supporting us."

The ceremony is available to stream on YouTube.

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