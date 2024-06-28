Blxst announces upcoming album, featuring newly released Anderson .Paak collab

Blxst has new music on the way, and this time, it's not an EP. He announced Thursday that he's readying for the release of his debut album, which will be titled I'll Always Come Find You.

The announcement came via an Instagram post featuring a teaser that sees him in a Buick Grand National with a "Birdie" license plate, taking a late-night drive through the city and eventually stopping at a chauffeur car service garage called Evgle & Son. He ends the video saying, "If you're ever lost, I'll always come find you," and revealing the release date: July 19.

“This is the most confident I’ve ever felt in my music. What I had to overcome while making this album changed my entire creative process, and the fans deserve to see the growth from that,” Blxst said in a press release. “I would be doing a disservice to not reach the heights I dreamed of reaching when I first started as an artist. No better time than now.”

To kick off the album, Blxst has released the Anderson .Paak-featuring single, "Dance with the Devil," and its video.

"I've been a fan of Anderson .Paak since his Malibu album. His approach as an artist and tone of voice inspired me while coming into my own artistry," Blxst said. "Full circle moment, he organically reached out to me summer 2023 to collaborate with him and the group Free Nationals. I took it as an opportunity to shoot for the stars and asked for him to be a part of my debut album as well."

"This song is a perfect blend of two artists from California and is sonically undeniable from first listen," he added. He said the song's about "the tug-of-war with temptation in love and relationships.”

