Blue Ivy's multiple Renaissance performances were initially supposed to be a one-time thing

Sticks and stones may break her bones, but words won't hurt Blue Ivy. Instead, they will motivate her to go harder.

In a report about Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, The New York Times reveals Bey's Renaissance World Tour was originally set to include one performance featuring Blue. "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her 'no,'" Bey reportedly says in the film. The singer eventually agreed to let her daughter take the stage at the Stade de France in Paris on May 26, a performance that was met with critical comments about Blue's "lackluster moves."

Though Bey was upset Blue had gotten wind of the criticism, the 11-year-old had a different reaction: She "decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops," where she was eventually met with standing ovations. Needless to say, Beyoncé was "thrilled."

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé opens in theaters on December 1. Blue makes several appearances and is seen sharing her thoughts on the show's stage and set list, among other things.

