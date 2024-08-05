Big Sean on why he and Jhené Aiko haven't gotten married yet

Are wedding bells in the future for Jhené Aiko and Big Sean? Only time will tell.

The rapper recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God and talked to him about marriage, clarifying that no "secret industry marriage" had taken place.

"It's a little personal, you know what I mean? But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs, you know what I'm saying?" Sean said. "And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all."

"I feel like a lot of people get the idea of like, 'Oh, you have to get married,'" he continued. "But then it's like, to me, that's almost a fear-based way of thinking, too. Because then people be getting divorced. The divorce rate so f****** high."

With a belief that "marriage symbolizes the best relationship," Sean said "there's a lot of work that needs to be done" in his bond with Jhené, noting he doesn't currently prioritize their relationship.

"I can only speak for myself that there needs to be like more work done so we could keep going," he said. "Because there's a lot of focus on our family, there's a lot of focus on careers and everything, and that is something that I feel like has not been the main focus."

Elsewhere in the interview, Big Sean clarified he doesn't have beef with Kendrick Lamar. He noted, however, that they did at one point have some tension, so he prepared a freestyle just in case.

"I definitely was not running from or ducking no type smoke at all," Sean said. "So when I heard that there might be some remnants of something, I did have something prepared, I’m not gonna lie."

