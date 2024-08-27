Big Sean sets 'Better Me Than You' album release date for Friday

It was originally scheduled to come out Aug. 9, but that week, Big Sean said on social media that his new album Better Me Than You would be pushed back "just a lil bit." Now, he's announced that the album will arrive this Friday.

In addition to the release news, Sean has unveiled the album's cover -- which shows light bursting out of his chest -- on social media.

So far, he's released four tracks: "Precision," "Yes," "Together Forever" and "On Up." It's not clear if "Together Forever," a collab with The Alchemist, will be on the album, based on a t-shirt with the album's track listing that's currently available on Sean's website.

Better Me Than You is Sean's sixth album, and the follow up to 2020's Detroit 2. When he announced it, he posted an album trailer featuring a number of graphs, which he said represented "four different feelings, four different moods of the album, four different emotions that I was going through."

He added, "I drew these graphs out and it really just brought the album to life for me."

