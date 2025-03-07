Big Sean says Beyoncé initially thought 'IDFWU' was a 'little disrespectful'

Big Sean's 2015 hit "I Don't F*** With You" is currently 9x Platinum, but it's a song Beyoncé thought might be a "little disrespectful."

During an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, Sean recalled playing the track to Bey and Jay-Z in their home, noting they had opposite reactions.

"I went to their house and was playing them songs. Beyoncé was like, 'It's a little disrespectful. Maybe you should [get] Nicki Minaj on it for a female's voice,'" Sean remembered. "Jay-Z was like, 'Nah, it's hard, though.' He was like, 'People gonna get it that you just having fun.'"

“Then I remember I was getting texts from Hov. He sent me a text one time that was like, ‘Every day you not putting that song out, you losing,'" Sean said. "I almost didn’t put it on the album. I thought it was a little dumb.”

The final version of the song featured E-40 and appeared on Sean's third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.