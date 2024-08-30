Big Sean drops sixth studio album, 'Better Me Than You'

Big Sean's sixth studio album, Better Me Than You, has arrived.



The follow-up to 2020's Detroit 2 includes 21 tracks and a slew of features, including Charlie Wilson on the song "Break the Cycle," Gunna on "It Is What It Is," and Bryson Tiller and Kodak Black on "This N That."



Sean also dropped the official music video for "Who You Are (Superstar)," which stars Amine, Dylan Patel, Jazz Cartier, Mark Phillips and Taye Diggs.



To celebrate the album's release, Sean will be taking part in a conversation at the Grammy Museum Friday night. On Sept. 5 Complex LA will be hosting an album pop-up shop with exclusive merchandise.



Here is the Better Me Than You track list:

"Pressure" (Intro)

"Iconic"

"Typecast"

"Break the Cycle" ft. Charlie Wilson

"Who You Are (Superstar)"

"Yes"

"It Is What It Is" ft. Gunna

"Apologize" ft. Eryn Allen Kane

"Clarity" (skit)

"On Up"

"Something" ft. Syd

"Black Void" ft. Thundercat and Eryn Allen Kane

"This N That" ft. Bryson Tiller & Kodak Black

"Million Pieces" ft. Teyana Taylor, Larry June and DJ Premier

"Get You Back" ft. Cash Cobain

"Certified" ft. Nasaan

"Focus" (skit)

"Boundaries"

"Precision"

"My Life" ft. Ellie Goulding / Happiness (skit)

"Together Forever" ft. Alchemist (bonus)

"Yes" (vinyl version)

"Million Pieces" ft. Tish Hyman and Larry June (vinyl version)

