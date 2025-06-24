Big Freedia wants to shine 'a little bit of light' amid the 'crazy times' we're in

Big Freedia is taking a break from bounce music to get back to the music that shaped her and helped her through some tough times. She tells Billboard her new gospel album, Pressing Onward, is her attempt to provide the world with "a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel" as "we're living in some crazy times."

It also has a special personal significance because it helped her healing process following the loss of her partner, who died of diabetes complications.

"Losing my partner, Devon, so suddenly changed everything. This album started as a message of healing for the world — but now, it's me who's holding on to the music for strength," she shares. "I'm pouring my heart into every beat, every word, and leaning on the love of my family, friends and fans to keep me moving forward. Pressing Onward means more than ever now."

Freedia was raised in a church called Pressing Onward and directed the choir when she was in high school — both experiences that made her transition to gospel "an easy switch."

"When I'm having a bad day or when I just want to lift my spirit, I listen to gospel music. And I'm always listening to gospel music when we're on the tour bus," Freedia tells Billboard.

“My music is my outlet to be able to express myself, to be able to express what I’m going through,” she says. “I’m always pressing forward."

Featuring Billy Porter, Tamar Braxton and local gospel singers, Pressing Onward arrives Aug. 8, marking Freedia's official pivot to gospel. She tells Billboard her late mom would have been proud of this moment.

“She would have been overwhelmed and very excited for this project because she started me in the choir," Freedia shares. "Just to come back full circle[.] ...This, to me, feels like my best project yet.”

