Big Boss Vette announces upcoming single, "Heavyweight": "The girlies gonna eat it up"

If you thought that Big Boss Vette's run in hip-hop was over, think again.

The rising rap star talked with ABC Audio on the carpet of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, revealing she's got new music on the way that's certain to be a ladies anthem.

"I got a single called 'Heavyweight' dropping soon," she said, adding that "the girlies gonna eat it up" because it's filled with quotes that'll make for great social media captions.

"It ain't no 'Pretty Girls Walk,'" Vette said, referencing her 2022 breakthrough track, which she performed during her debut at the BET Awards last year.

The St. Louis rapper said of the new song, "I'm going back to my urban side."

The yet-to-be-released song will follow "Ion Run," Vette's latest single, which she released on her birthday — October 16.

And while "the ink is not dry yet" on the collaborations coming down the pipeline, Vette teased "a lot" of new partnerships are in the works.

As for what it means to Vette to be living out her dreams as a rapper, she said, "It seems like they have finally let me in the door, now I own the building."

