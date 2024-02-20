Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" is #1 on Hot Country Songs chart

Beyoncé takes the #1 spot for her first placement on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with her new single, "Texas Hold 'Em."

She also clocks in at #9 with her second entry, "16 Carriages."

The feat makes the global superstar the first woman and first Black woman to have topped both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, per Billboard, since the lists began in 1958.

"Texas Hold 'Em" is also Bey's first leader on Country Digital Song Sales and her 11th #1 on the Digital Song Sales list. It holds the #2 spot on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

The song replaces Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything," which had sat in the top spot since September.

After releasing both tracks as a surprise during the Super Bowl on February 11, "Texas Hold 'Em" has been promoted to country radio, per an email announcement by Columbia Nashville, Billboard says.

"We put the Beyoncé [song] directly into a strong rotation so it can be heard," Dave Parker, program director of Sinclair's WUSH Norfolk, said. "I want the station to sound as interesting as possible, because the opposite is boring."

With the release of the new songs, Bey also announced Act II, the follow-up to her 2022 Renaissance album. Act II is expected out on March 29.

