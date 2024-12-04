Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)' now has more than 1 billion YouTube views

Beyoncé has another accomplishment under her belt, thanks to the music video for her single "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," which now has over 1 billion views on YouTube. It's her second video to garner that many views following "Halo."

The video, released 15 years ago, sees Bey and two background dancers flex their choreography in black leotards while performing the song. It was nominated for Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs and lost to Taylor Swift, prompting Kanye West to claim that Bey's video should have taken home the win. The video, however, did win Video of the Year.

Bey's latest accomplishment arrives on the heels of her being named one of People's Most Intriguing People of the Year. She was praised for becoming the first Black woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts with "Texas Hold 'Em." She's also received 11 Grammy nominations for her Cowboy Carter album.

