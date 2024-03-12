Beyoncé’s new album is called 'Act II: Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé's upcoming album has a name, and it's Act II: Cowboy Carter.

The singer revealed the name of her new country record, which arrives on March 29, via her website on Tuesday. The website's homepage now features a horse saddle with a patriotic sash draped across it that reads "Cowboy Carter."

Along with the name announcement, Beyoncé also listed new merchandise – including limited-edition CDs, vinyl and T-shirts.

The limited-edition CDs come in either blue or white, while the vinyl options include black, red, white and blue.

Available shirt options include a white ringer tee with red trim that includes a picture of Beyoncé and the words “Cowboy Carter,” and a white tee with a black-and-white photo of Beyoncé in cowboy getup.

Beyoncé announced and released the first two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” from this new era during the night of the Super Bowl on February 11.

