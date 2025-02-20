Beyoncé's hair care brand, Cécred, is headed to Ulta Beauty

Beyoncé just made a major announcement that has the Beyhive and beauty lovers buzzing.

Her hair care brand, Cécred, will officially be available at over 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online starting April 6, marking the largest exclusive hair care launch in the beauty retailer's history.

Bey took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news with her 312 million followers.

Beyoncé first introduced Cécred in February 2024, unveiling a hair care collection that emphasized both science-backed formulas and rich hair care traditions. The initial launch featured a range of products designed for cleansing, conditioning and strengthening all hair types.

Most recently, Cécred expanded beyond hair care products by introducing a line of styling tools, which includes a Rake Comb for picking out voluminous hairstyles, as well as a Vented Paddle Brush that features widely spaced bristles to help gently flex around knots for easy detangling.

Cécred’s arrival at Ulta Beauty makes the brand even more accessible to beauty enthusiasts — it previously was only sold on the brand's website.

The partnership with one of the country’s largest beauty retailers will feature custom fixtures, in-store displays and salon integrations that showcase Cécred's patent-pending bottle designs. Additionally, Ulta Beauty's full-service salons will incorporate Cécred into their professional services, further enhancing its presence in the beauty space.

