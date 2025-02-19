Beyoncé to wrap up Cowboy Carter tour with newly added final date in Atlanta

Beyoncé fans in Atlanta will have one more chance to see her when she visits the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour in July.

In addition to the shows taking place July 10, July 11 and July 13, there will now be one on July 14. It will be her final show in Atlanta and the tour overall, following a nearly three-month run starting on April 28.

Tickets for Bey's last Cowboy Carter show will become available Friday at 12 p.m. local time at beyonce.com, with multiple presales happening before then. The first, the Beyhive presale, will start Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET and run through Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. ET.

Bey will perform a total of 31 shows for the tour supporting Cowboy Carter, the Recording Academy's choice for album of the year.

