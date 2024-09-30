Beyoncé stars, poses in Levi's in reimagined take on classic ad

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Beyoncé fans now have a look at the previously teased collaboration that she has with Levi's.

The brand has shared its new campaign, a reimagined version of some of their classic ads, shown to the world through the vision of filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, cinematographer Marcell Rév and photographer Mason Poole. In the first film, they recreate the 1985 Launderette ad that helped "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" find its way back to the Billboard charts.

This time around, however, Bey — modeling a white T-shirt, jeans, a Levi's belt, denim hat and some blue boots — takes on the starring role and walks into a laundromat, where she strips down to her briefs and tosses her jeans in the wash. Her Cowboy Carter cut "Levii's Jeans" soundtracks the ad.

"My song 'Levii's Jeans' celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride. I am honored to work with Levi's to create quintessential American iconography," Beyoncé shared in a statement, per Billboard. "Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength."

Bey's ad comes days after she celebrated the launch of her SirDavis whisky with a fancy dinner in Paris. Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey and husband Jay-Z were in attendance, according to a video shared to her Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

