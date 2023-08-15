Beyoncé shouts out Lizzo at Atlanta Renaissance show

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

By Jamia Pugh

Beyoncé showed love to Lizzo at her latest Renaissance tour show by shouting out the singer's name onstage.

"Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo!," Bey said during a performance of "Break My Soul (The Queen's Remix)" where she highlights multiple notable female music artists like Erykah BaduJanet Jackson and more.

The mention comes after Beyoncé appeared to have left the "About Damn Time" singer out of the song while performing in Massachusetts on August 1, following a lawsuit by three of Lizzo's former dancers who say while working for the singer, they endured a hostile workplace environment that included harassment, discrimination and weight-shaming.

Lizzo denied the claims, writing in an lengthy Instagram note that "false allegations" are "as unbelievable as they sound."

She described the dancers' claims as "sensationalized stories" by "former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

According to a statement obtained by Billboard from the three dancers' attorney, Ron Zambrano, six more dancers came forward with similar stories about their experience working with Lizzo.

The original complaint, filed by Arianna DavisCrystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez in Los Angeles on August 1, says that some of the dancers were forced to endure sexually denigrating behavior, as well as preaching about sexuality and Christianity, and were pressured into participating in "disturbing" sex shows.

In a statement to ABC News, Marty Singer, Lizzo's attorney, called the lawsuit "specious and without merit."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

