Beyoncé says she's "overwhelmed" by the love and support of her #1 Renaissance concert film

Beyoncé coming in at #1 at the box office with her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, has her thankful and overwhelmed.

She said so in a lengthy Instagram post shared Wednesday, December 6, just days after the three-hour-long film opened in theaters on Friday.

"I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can't thank all of you enough for your support," she wrote.

Bey said making the film, which chronicled her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, was a challenge due to the short turnaround time. But the sacrifice on near sleepless nights "was so worth" the grind, she noted.

"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive," the singer wrote. "And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!"

She said she's loving all the theater looks and the fact that some of the popular concert moments, like the viral mute challenge she created, are still happening.

"Y'all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going," she added.

Bey dedicated parts of the post to "the people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman."

The "Break My Soul" singer wrote that she's proud of the film's release on World AIDS day and its dedication to her late Uncle Johnny.

"We did it," she said. "We have the #1 movie in the country!"

