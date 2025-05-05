Beyoncé replaces Sphere imagery in Cowboy Carter Tour visual

Beyoncé has changed a visual for her tour, removing an image of the Sphere in the Las Vegas.

In the original clip of her "Attack of the 400 Foot Cowboy" interlude video, she's seen walking through Sin City and stopping in front of the Sphere, which she picks it up, taps it and brings it along with her. The new promo clip sees Bey instead walking away with a visual of the Allegiant Stadium. The caption of the post shared to Bey's Parkwood Entertainment account reads, "What happens in Vegas starts with a BANG."

The change in Bey's tour visual arrives on the heels of reports that she received a cease-and-desist from the owner of the Sphere. According to the New York Post, she was asked to refrain from posting the imagery, as it was used without permission and "resulted in significant speculation that Beyoncé will end her tour with a Sphere residency."

Bey was reportedly given a deadline of Monday to stop using the Sphere's imagery and finalized the details by Sunday night, when fans got the first look at the updated visual.

