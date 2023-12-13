Beyoncé reminisces on 10th anniversary of self-titled album

Ten years ago Beyoncé surprised fans and shocked the music world with the unexpected drop of her self-titled fifth studio album.
The critically acclaimed project, released in the early morning hours of December 13, 2003, was developed as a visual album, with each of the 14 tracks accompanied by a short film.
A video Bey unveiled on Instagram Wednesday morning features snippets of the songs and music videos, starting with "Partition" and including "Flawless," along with her Grammy-winning Jay-Z collaboration "Drunk in Love."
Beyoncé contributed three trophies to the singer's total 32 Grammys, topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, and earned a high-ranking spot on countless music "top" lists.
On Nicki Minaj's 2014 hit "Feeling Myself," Beyoncé boasts about the unexpected album release: "Know where you was when that digital popped. I stopped the world."
"This album is the anti-perfection," she said in the celebratory video. "Happy 10th anniversary."
Here's a reminder of the Beyoncé track list:
1. "Pretty Hurts"
2. "Haunted"
3. "Drunk in Love" ft. Jay-Z
4. "Blow"
5. "No Angel"
6. "Partition"
7. "Jealous"
8. "Rocket"
9. "Mine" ft. Drake
10. "XO"
11. "***Flawless" ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
12. "Superpower" ft. Frank Ocean
13. "Heaven"
14. "Blue" ft. Blue Ivy
