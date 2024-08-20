Beyoncé pays homage to paternal great-grandfather with SirDavis Whisky

The "B" in Beyoncé may just stand for business venture. The singer has announced her new whiskey brand, SirDavis Whisky, created under her partnership with Moët Hennessy.

Named after Davis Hogue, her paternal great-grandfather, a farmer and moonshiner during Prohibition in the American South, it took years to make and reflects Bey's ideal whiskey.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling," Bey said in a statement. "When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy. In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis."

SirDavis Whisky is available for preorder now; it will soon be sold at retail stores in the U.S. and select airports for $89.

