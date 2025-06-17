Beyoncé makes history as Cowboy Carter tour wraps six-night London run

Beyoncé's six-night rodeo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has officially come to an end -- but not without a few outstanding feats. Over 275,000 fans were in attendance and more than $61,500,000 was made during Bey's stop in London, cementing her in the stadium's history in various ways.

Bey now holds the all-time record for most concerts, beating her own record from the 2023 Renaissance World Tour, a five-night run in the city. She also has the most ticket sales and highest-grossing concert for any artist who ever took the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With her time in London now over, Bey thanked the city "for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family." She also expressed gratitude to Sir Paul McCartney for writing "Blackbird," which she referred to as "one of the best songs ever made." "Every time I sing it I feel so honored. And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter's design."

Bey covers McCartney's song as part of her Cowboy Carter tour set via her rendition, "Blackbiird." For the final night in London, she donned a blackbird shirt designed by McCartney's daughter Stella, which is captured in her Instagram post.

Bey's Cowboy Carter tour will now make its way to Paris for a three-night run at Stade de France beginning Thursday.

