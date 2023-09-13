Beyoncé literally gives Coi Leray her flowers

Beyoncé's got lots of love for Coi Leray.

She said so in a sweet note sent to the rapper that came with a bouquet of white flowers.

"I'm a fan of yours and I love watching you grow," Bey wrote. "You're a very talented young lady."

She signed the note writing, "Love, Beyoncé."

Coi shared pictures of the gift online, gushing over the special gesture for fans on Instagram.

"The queen has spoken," Coi said. "Thank you for inspiring all of us not only with music but just how you carry yourself with such grace."

"Thank you thank you thank you," she added along with the folding hand emoji.

The "Players" rapper shifted to X, formerly known as Twitter, to continue relishing in the moment, writing in a tweet,"I'm like so speechless and just so proud of myself. God don't make mistakes."

The thoughtful act follows viral images of Coi who, for New York Fashion Week, rocked a near-naked Tommy Hilfiger ensemble of a matching sports bra and underwear set.

Also featured in Tommy Hilfiger were rising singer Doechii, SZA, Quavo & GloRilla and more.

