Beyoncé is 'Pollstar''s #1 touring artist in the world and North America

Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy during the halftime show for the Baltimore Ravens/Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Yee-haw! Beyoncé is the #1 touring artist in the world and North America, according to Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert and live music industry. She secured the top position thanks to her 2025 Cowboy Carter tour, grossing nearly $400 million worldwide with 1,596,165 tickets sold. In North America, she earned nearly $306 million, selling a total of 1,105,741 tickets.

Other artists to make the top 10 on Pollstar's Top 200 Worldwide Top Touring Artists are Kendrick Lamar and SZA at #4, The Weeknd at #6 and Chris Brown at #7.

Kendrick and SZA, who launched their Grand National Tour in 2025, are also in the top 10 on the list of top 200 North America touring artists; they are at #3. They follow #2 artist The Weeknd, while Chris, who traveled for his Breezy Bowl in 2025, secures the fifth spot.

"The 2025 Year End charts highlight both the remarkable power of today's top touring artists and the evolving dynamics of the global marketplace," Andy Gensler, Pollstar's editor-in-chief, said in a statement. "While overall grosses eased slightly after last year's record-setting peak, the strength of this year's Top 10, led by Beyoncé's dual number one finish and groundbreaking 'Cowboy Carter Tour,' showcase the artists who broke through, pushed boundaries and kept live music at the center of culture."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.