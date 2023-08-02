Beyoncé honors man who was fatally stabbed while dancing to her music

Beyoncé paid tribute to 28-year-old professional dancer O'shae Sibley, a man who was fatally stabbed after dancing to her music at a gas station in Brooklyn, New York.

"REST IN POWER O'SHAE SIBLEY," Beyoncé wrote on her official website.

On Tuesday, August 2, ABC News learned that police are looking to talk to a 17-year-old as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

In video shared to Facebook, Sibley's friend Otis Pena said on Saturday, June 28, Sibley and a group of friends were voguing, dancing and pumping gas when another group confronted them and began to shout homophobic slurs. Sibley then became the target of a violent attack and according to officials, was stabbed in his torso a little after 11 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends," Pena said, adding that Sibley was a "beacon of light."

While no arrest has yet been made, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, "We will find this person. It shakes our confidence."

Sibley was a beloved member of the NYC dance community.

"O'Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates," the Ailey Extension, official dance studio of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.