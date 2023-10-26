Beyoncé to hold Renaissance concert film premieres in London and Los Angeles

Beyoncé will premiere her highly anticipated concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, with two opening screenings in London and Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the U.S. showing will take place November 25, with the London show slated for November 30; both will premiere just days before the film's debut in AMC theaters on December 1.

Locations for the events haven't yet been revealed, but an invitation for the London premiere suggests a "formal opulence" dress code, while the LA suggested dress code is "cozy opulence."

Per THR, part of the description of the movie says, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

The film, co-directed, written and executive produced by the singer, will chronicle the monthslong global trek, which welcomed more than 2.7 million attendees. Fans will get a closer look into Beyoncé's world of touring with behind-the-scenes intimate footage of her as a mother and wife who put on a groundbreaking show night after night.

Tickets for international territories — including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean — will go on sale November 9 at BeyonceFilm.com, while advance tickets for U.S. showings are available for purchase now.

