Beyoncé, daughter Rumi pose for pics alongside Madonna & family

Best friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King say they had the time of their life at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in New Jersey, but they weren't the only celebs who enjoyed the three hour-long concert.

Madonna, alongside her daughters, also attended a show at MetLife Stadium and after, posed for pictures with Bey and her youngest daughter, Rumi Carter.

"Thank you Queen B. for your Magnificent show!" Madonna wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a snapshot of her name plastered across the stage as Beyoncé paid tribute to the star. "My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you!"

In one of the following Story images, the pop star and three of her girls — Mercy and twins Stella and Estere — are seen smiling while standing next to Bey's now six-year-old twin girl, Rumi.

Prior to the photo opp, during a performance of "Break My Soul," Beyoncé shouted out Madonna as "the Queen." "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you," she said.

According to People, the tour marked one of Madonna's first public outings since she was hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection" last month.

A source told People that throughout the ordeal, all six of her children have been "so supportive" of their mother.

