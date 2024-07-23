Beyoncé approves VP Harris' use of "Freedom" during presidential campaign

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Beyoncé has given Vice President Kamala Harris the green light to use the Lemonade cut "Freedom" throughout her presidential campaign. After Harris' entrance into the campaign headquarters Monday night was soundtracked by the track, CNN reported she had gotten Bey's approval hours earlier.

“Just hours before she walked out to the song,” Beyoncé’s camp offered Harris’ team approval to blast “Freedom” "throughout her presidential campaign.”

While Bey hasn't officially endorsed Harris, she's previously supported Democratic nominees including Barack Obama and the Biden-Harris ticket.

Some of the artists who seemed to have expressed support for Harris' presidential campaign include Cardi B, Lizzo, John Legend and Janelle Monáe. Harris has now secured enough Democratic delegates to become the party's presidential nominee.

