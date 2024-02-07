Beyoncé announces new hair care line

Last October, Beyoncé helped fans dress in all black with her Ivy Park Noir apparel; she later dropped her Cé Noir perfume; and now, she's back with a new line of lifestyle merchandise: Cécred hair care.

"Hair is sacred," Bey wrote in her Instagram announcement, where she shared a first-look trailer of women with different hair textures having their hair styled. "The journey begins Feb 20."

Featured in the trailer, which was also shared to Cécred's new Instagram account, are women working inside the Headliners La Mode Hair Salon, a nod to the salon Tina Knowles owned and operated in Houston.

"Obviously I grew up in my mother's hair salon," Bey says in a follow-up clip.

While there aren't any public details about what products the line will feature, the brand's official website suggests Cécred is where science meets ritual.

Bey first teased the brand in May 2023 by sharing a series of images of her having her hair styled.

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon? Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," the "Cuff It" singer wrote.

She told fans back then that she "can't wait to for you to experience what I've been creating." In a note shared to subscribers on Wednesday, she said, "I'm excited that you are now part of this community and can help to build an intimate and powerful space where we can share our hair journeys, our hair secrets and protect all things sacred."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.