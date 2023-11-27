BET Soul Train Awards 2023: The complete winners list

By Andrea Tuccillo

SZA was the top winner at the BET Soul Train Awards Sunday night, taking home four awards including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Usher followed with three trophies, while Victoria Monét nabbed two.

The ceremony, hosted by Keke Palmer, featured performances by BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long and SWV.

Here's a list of the winners:

Album of the Year    
SOS, SZA

Song of the Year    
"Snooze," SZA

Video of the Year    
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist    
SZA       

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist    
Usher

Best Group    
Maverick City Music         
        
Best Collaboration    
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

Best New Artist    
Coco Jones  
      
Certified Soul Award    
Usher

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award    
"Snooze," SZA

Best Dance Performance    
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award    
"All Things," Kirk Franklin

Spirit of Soul Award
Janelle Monáe

Legend Award
T-Pain

