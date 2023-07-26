BET to re-air first season of 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition'

BET is bringing back the original College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

The network announced it will air all eight episodes of the hit reality series' first season.

An early preview of season 1 aired after the 2022 BET Awards in July and was then made available to stream on BET+.

Following the lives of celebrities interested in pursuing higher education, the premiere season's cast included NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love and rapper Slim Thug.

Season 2 kicked off in May of this year, featuring returning cast member Ray J and newcomers Tiffany Pollard, Joseline Hernandez, O'Ryan, Kwaylon "Kway" Rogers, Amber Rose, Iman Shumpert and Parker McKenna.

Celebrity Edition is a reboot of the original series that aired between 2004 and 2009, and focused on the lives of students who attend historically Black colleges and universities.

BET will air season 1 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition starting August 1.

