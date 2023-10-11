BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar wins big, here's who else won

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 made a triumphant return on Tuesday, October 10, celebrating half a century of Hip Hop culture.
Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe took the helm as the host of the ceremony where Kendrick Lamar took the night by storm, claiming four prestigious awards, including Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free.
Cardi B walked away with zero awards despite leading with 12 nominations. 21 Savage, who also had 12 noms snagged two.
Sexyy Redd kicked off the show with a medley of her hits "Pound Town," "Shake Yo Dreads," and "SkeeYee." GloRilla dazzled the audience with "Pop It" and a surprise appearance by Fivio Foreign for their single "Cha Cha Cha." Also to hit the stage were the City Girls, DaBaby, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.
Fat Joe, DJ Kid Capri, and D-Nice initiated the first deejay battle, followed by performances from icons Scott Storch and Spinderella.
LL COOL J and Rakim paid a special tribute to the "I Am Hip Hop Award" recipient Marley Marl, joined by Jazzy Jeff, DJ Technician, and the Adam Blackstone Band. There was also a 30th-anniversary tribute to So So Def and its founder Jermaine Dupri, which featured a star-studded lineup of hip-hop luminaries.
The Hip Hop Awards wouldn't be complete without a cypher, brought to life by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, with notable lyricists battling it out.
The "Global Visionary Award" was posthumously presented to Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes for his profound impact on the global Hip-Hop scene.
Here's the complete winner's list.
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year
"Just Wanna Rock," Lil Uzi Vert
Hip Hop Album of the Year
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Best Hip Hop Video
"Just Wanna Rock," Lil Uzi Vert
Best Collaboration
"All My Life," Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
Impact Track
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
Best Duo or Group
Drake & 21 Savage
Best Live Performer
Kendrick Lamar
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
Ice Spice
Lyricist of the Year
Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
Metro Boomin
Video Director of the Year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
DJ of the Year
Metro Boomin
Best Hip Hop Platform
Caresha Please
Hustler of the Year
50 Cent
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Jay-Z, "God Did" (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)
Best International Flow
Black Sherif (Ghana)
