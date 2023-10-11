BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar wins big, here's who else won

Getty Images for BET

By Danielle Long

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 made a triumphant return on Tuesday, October 10, celebrating half a century of Hip Hop culture.

Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe took the helm as the host of the ceremony where Kendrick Lamar took the night by storm, claiming four prestigious awards, including Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free.

Cardi B walked away with zero awards despite leading with 12 nominations. 21 Savage, who also had 12 noms snagged two.

Sexyy Redd kicked off the show with a medley of her hits "Pound Town," "Shake Yo Dreads," and "SkeeYee." GloRilla dazzled the audience with "Pop It" and a surprise appearance by Fivio Foreign for their single "Cha Cha Cha." Also to hit the stage were the City GirlsDaBabyJuvenile and Mannie Fresh.

Fat Joe, DJ Kid Capri, and D-Nice initiated the first deejay battle, followed by performances from icons Scott Storch and Spinderella.

LL COOL J and Rakim paid a special tribute to the "I Am Hip Hop Award" recipient Marley Marl, joined by Jazzy JeffDJ Technician, and the Adam Blackstone Band. There was also a 30th-anniversary tribute to So So Def and its founder Jermaine Dupri, which featured a star-studded lineup of hip-hop luminaries.

The Hip Hop Awards wouldn't be complete without a cypher, brought to life by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, with notable lyricists battling it out.

The "Global Visionary Award" was posthumously presented to Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes for his profound impact on the global Hip-Hop scene.

Here's the complete winner's list.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year
"Just Wanna Rock," Lil Uzi Vert

Hip Hop Album of the Year
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Best Hip Hop Video
"Just Wanna Rock," Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration
"All My Life," Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

Impact Track
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

Best Duo or Group
Drake & 21 Savage

Best Live Performer
Kendrick Lamar

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
Ice Spice

Lyricist of the Year
Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year
Metro Boomin

Video Director of the Year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

DJ of the Year
Metro Boomin

Best Hip Hop Platform
Caresha Please

Hustler of the Year
50 Cent

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Jay-Z, "God Did" (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Best International Flow
Black Sherif (Ghana)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!