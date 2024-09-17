BET Hip Hop Awards coming to Vegas in October

The BET Hip Hop Awards are headed back to Las Vegas for another year of crowning the top hip-hop artists. The date for the show has been announced — Oct. 15 — but performers and nominees will be unveiled at a later date.

"From the groundbreaking performances of legends like Sammy Davis Jr. and Lena Horne, who shattered racial barriers, to today's leading and emerging artists, Las Vegas' vibrant energy reflects the innovation, soul, and storytelling that Black culture continuously contributes. BET is excited to bring 'BET Hip Hop Awards' to a city known for its electrifying atmosphere and rich history of awe-inspiring entertainment," BET President and CEO Scott Mills said in a statement.

Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, added, "In 2023, BET paid homage to the legacy, impact, and evolution of hip hop during its golden anniversary, punctuating the year-long celebration with 'BET Hip Hop Awards.'"

"This year, we will continue to honor the genre while pushing boundaries with fresh experiences, including an unforgettable night in Las Vegas," she continued. "We’re thrilled to continue to bring fans memorable performances and surprises that will make for another epic night of hip hop.”

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 will take place Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

