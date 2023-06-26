BET Awards 2023: The winners list

BET

By George Costantino

The BET Awards, known as "culture's biggest night," aired Sunday night live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, honoring notable names in music, film, sports and entertainment.

Here is the list of awards announced during the broadcast:

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Latto

Video Director of the Year
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor

Best New Artist
Coco Jones

Viewer's Choice Award
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)

BET Her
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

Lifetime Achievement Award
Busta Rhymes

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!