BET Awards 2023 celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with performances from Big Daddy Kane, GloRilla and more

BET is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop at its annual award show, and they've tapped some of the genre's favorites to ensure they do it the right way. On this year's iteration of Culture's Biggest Night, fans will see performances from veterans including Big Daddy Kane, Kid 'N Play, MC Lyte, Master P, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Ying Yang Twins and Fat Joe.

New schoolers Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, GloRilla and Coco Jones will also take the stage. More performers will be announced at a later date.

"We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region. From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact," said BET's Connie Orlando. "This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture. Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop's rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future."

BET Awards 2023 will take place Sunday, June 25, in Los Angeles, airing at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

