Best public middle schools in the Savannah metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from Niche. (Rido // Shutterstock/Rido // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#10. Coastal Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 512 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#9. Effingham County Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,063 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#8. Bluffton Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 917 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#7. Esther F. Garrison School of Visual & Performing Arts

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 776 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#6. River Ridge Academy

- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 1,138 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#5. H.E. McCracken Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 892 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. The STEM Academy

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 697 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#3. Ebenezer Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 992 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#2. South Effingham Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,112 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#1. Richmond Hill Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bryan County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,922 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!