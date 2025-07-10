Best public middle schools in the Atlanta metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from Niche. (Rido // Shutterstock/Rido // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Atlanta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#10. Hendricks Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,383 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#9. Bremen Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bremen City Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 517 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#8. Vickery Creek Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,078 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#7. Lakeside Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,526 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#6. Desana Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,251 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. Elite Scholars Academy School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Clayton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 726 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#4. Riverwatch Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,513 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. Piney Grove Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,054 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#2. South Forsyth Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,395 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#1. Buford Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Buford City Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,436 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!