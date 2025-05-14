Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#25. Hephzibah High School
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,072 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C-
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#24. Cross Creek High School
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,133 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#23. Academy of Richmond County High School
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,141 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#22. Horse Creek Academy
- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,064 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#21. Westside High School
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 999 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#20. Thomson High School
- Location: McDuffie County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 986 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#19. Harlem High School
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,223 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#18. McCormick High School
- Location: McCormick County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 188 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
maroke // Shutterstock
#17. Midland Valley High School
- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,477 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#16. Strom Thurmond High School
- Location: Edgefield County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 748 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
maroke // Shutterstock
#15. Georgia School for Innovation & the Classics
- Location: Hephzibah, GA
- Enrollment: 969 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Burke County High School
- Location: Burke County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,170 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#13. Silver Bluff High School
- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 708 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#12. Aiken High School
- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,195 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#11. Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 477 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#10. Aiken Scholars Academy
- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 182 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#9. South Aiken High School
- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,356 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#8. Fox Creek Charter High School
- Location: South Carolina Public Charter School District, SC
- Enrollment: 644 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#7. Grovetown High School
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,236 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#6. Evans High School
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,887 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#5. Johnson Magnet
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 637 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#4. North Augusta High School
- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,719 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#3. Greenbrier High School
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,801 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#2. Lakeside High School
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,940 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#1. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 716 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.