Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Atlanta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Elite Scholars Academy School
- Location: Clayton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 680 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#24. Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,809 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. Starrs Mill High School
- Location: Fayette County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,360 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. Peachtree Ridge High School
- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 3,300 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. Wheeler High School
- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,375 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#20. Mill Creek High School
- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,839 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. Lassiter High School
- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,932 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Midtown High School
- Location: Atlanta Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,602 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. Brookwood High School
- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 3,878 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Cambridge High School
- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,747 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. McIntosh High School
- Location: Fayette County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,695 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Denmark High School
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,459 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Paul Duke STEM High School
- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,222 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Johns Creek High School
- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,930 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. North Gwinnett High School
- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 3,097 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Buford High School
- Location: Buford City Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,846 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Milton High School
- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,038 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. South Forsyth High School
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,443 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Alpharetta High School
- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,174 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Chattahoochee High School
- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,852 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Walton High School
- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,646 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Northview High School
- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,674 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Lambert High School
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 3,007 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Alliance Academy for Innovation
- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,141 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology
- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,231 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.