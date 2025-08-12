Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Augusta metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#11. Edmund Burke Academy

- Location: Waynesboro, GA

- Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#10. Faith Christian Academy

- Location: Waynesboro, GA

- Enrollment: 95 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Victory Christian School

- Location: North Augusta, SC

- Enrollment: 149 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#8. Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy

- Location: Johnston, SC

- Enrollment: 233 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#7. South Aiken Baptist Christian School

- Location: Aiken, SC

- Enrollment: 229 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#6. Augusta Christian Schools

- Location: Martinez, GA

- Enrollment: 657 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Curtis Baptist School

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 324 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#4. Alleluia Community School

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 121 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#3. Mead Hall Episcopal School

- Location: Aiken, SC

- Enrollment: 378 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#2. Westminster Schools of Augusta

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 596 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Augusta Preparatory Day School

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 475 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+