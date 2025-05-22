Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#18. Greater Augusta Christian Academy
- Location: Grovetown, GA
- Enrollment: 23 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#17. Charles Henry Terrell Academy
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 30 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#16. Waynesboro Mennonite School
- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Enrollment: 73 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#15. Immaculate Conception Catholic School of Special Education
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 86 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#14. Community Christian Academy
- Location: Martinez, GA
- Enrollment: 392 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#13. Edmund Burke Academy
- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#12. Faith Christian Academy
- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Enrollment: 95 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#11. Victory Christian School
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- Enrollment: 149 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#10. Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy
- Location: Johnston, SC
- Enrollment: 233 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#9. South Aiken Baptist Christian School
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Enrollment: 229 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#8. Augusta Christian Schools
- Location: Martinez, GA
- Enrollment: 657 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#7. Curtis Baptist School
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 324 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Alleluia Community School
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 121 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Aquinas High School
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 231 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Evans Christian Academy
- Location: Martinez, GA
- Enrollment: 16 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Mead Hall Episcopal School
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Enrollment: 378 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 596 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 464 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+