Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Atlanta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#25. Capstone Academy
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 162 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#24. The Forest School: An Acton Academy
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Enrollment: 155 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#23. Midtown International School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 158 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#22. Landmark Christian School
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Enrollment: 927 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#21. Holy Spirit Preparatory School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 349 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#20. The Mount Vernon School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,243 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#19. Riverside Preparatory Academy
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Enrollment: 204 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#18. Wesleyan School
- Location: Peachtree Corners, GA
- Enrollment: 1,198 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#17. Killian Hill Christian School
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Enrollment: 431 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#16. Lakeview Academy
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Enrollment: 505 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Mount Paran Christian School
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Enrollment: 1,314 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#14. Mount Pisgah Christian School
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- Enrollment: 1,005 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#13. The Galloway School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 760 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Enrollment: 1,708 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#11. Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,402 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#10. Pinecrest Academy
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Enrollment: 543 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#9. Notre Dame Academy
- Location: Duluth, GA
- Enrollment: 329 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#8. The Lovett School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,629 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#7. The Walker School
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Enrollment: 973 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#6. Woodward Academy - College Park
- Location: College Park, GA
- Enrollment: 2,726 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
maroke // Shutterstock
#5. The Paideia School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,001 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#4. Atlanta International School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,325 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Pace Academy
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,120 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#2. The Westminster Schools
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,900 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#1. Fulton Science Academy Private School
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Enrollment: 973 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+