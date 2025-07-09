Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#23. Guyton
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,574
#22. Vernonburg
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 130
#21. Hardeeville
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 9,293
#20. Garden City
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 10,375
#19. Thunderbolt
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 2,552
#18. Port Wentworth
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 11,997
#17. Bloomingdale
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 2,983
#16. Talahi Island
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 1,028
#15. Henderson
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,591
#14. Savannah
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 147,546
#13. Tybee Island
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 3,121
#12. Skidaway Island
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 8,907
#11. Georgetown
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 11,606
#10. Pooler
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 27,235
#9. Wilmington Island
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 14,457
#8. Montgomery
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 4,704
#7. Rincon
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 11,152
#6. Isle of Hope
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 1,945
#5. Richmond Hill
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 17,408
#4. Whitemarsh Island
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 6,918
#3. Dutch Island
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 1,353
#2. Bluffton
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 31,323
#1. Hilton Head Island
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 37,805