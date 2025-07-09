Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Atlanta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
RossHelen // Shutterstock
#25. Berkeley Lake
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,615
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#24. Scottdale
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 10,398
Josep Suria // Shutterstock
#23. Sugar Hill
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,285
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#22. Kennesaw
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 33,627
Akarawut // Shutterstock
#21. Senoia
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 5,353
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock
#20. Woodstock
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 36,297
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Avondale Estates
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 3,525
oneinchpunch // Shutterstock
#18. Druid Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 8,278
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#17. Mountain Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,102
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#16. Dunwoody
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 51,563
Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock
#15. Vinings
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,538
F8 studio // Shutterstock
#14. Smyrna
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 56,285
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#13. Peachtree City
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 38,977
BAZA Production // Shutterstock
#12. Duluth
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 31,958
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#11. Brookhaven
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 57,224
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#10. Sandy Springs
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 107,198
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#9. North Druid Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 18,172
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#8. Suwanee
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 21,811
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
#7. Tyrone
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,803
imtmphoto // Shutterstock
#6. Roswell
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 92,577
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#5. North Decatur
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 18,460
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Decatur
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 24,470
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Milton
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 41,305
Laura Beach // Shutterstock
#2. Alpharetta
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 66,355
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Johns Creek
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 82,115