Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Atlanta Falcons history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best Quarterback fantasy games
#5. Wade Wilson, December 13, 1992
- Stats: 324 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions
- Game: ATL vs TAM, 35-7 Win
- Fantasy points: 33.86
#4. Kirk Cousins, October 3, 2024
- Stats: 509 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions
- Game: ATL vs TAM, 36-30 (OT) Win
- Fantasy points: 34.36
#3. Matt Ryan, October 2, 2016
- Stats: 503 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 14 Rushing Yards
- Game: ATL vs CAR, 48-33 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.52
#2. Michael Vick, December 1, 2002
- Stats: 173 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 173 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
- Game: ATL vs MIN, 30-24 (OT) Win
- Fantasy points: 38.22
#1. Matt Ryan, September 23, 2018
- Stats: 374 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 12 Rushing Yards
- Game: ATL vs NOR, 37-43 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 40.16
Best Running Back fantasy games
#5. William Andrews, November 27, 1983
- Stats: 129 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 54 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: ATL vs GNB, 47-41 (OT) Win
- Fantasy points: 36.3
#4. Jason Snelling, September 19, 2010
- Stats: 129 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 57 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: ATL vs ARI, 41-7 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.6
#3. Devonta Freeman, September 27, 2015
- Stats: 141 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 52 Receiving Yards
- Game: ATL vs DAL, 39-28 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.3
#2. Jamal Anderson, November 1, 1998
- Stats: 172 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 31 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: ATL vs STL, 37-15 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.3
#1. William Andrews, December 18, 1983
- Stats: 158 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 49 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: ATL vs BUF, 31-14 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.7
Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games
#5. Andre Rison, September 27, 1992
- Stats: 177 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 14 Targets
- Game: ATL vs CHI, 31-41 Loss
- Fantasy points: 35.7
#4. Alfred Jenkins, November 1, 1981
- Stats: 179 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 7 Targets
- Game: ATL vs NOR, 41-10 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.9
#3. Julio Jones, October 2, 2016
- Stats: 300 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 12 Receptions, 15 Targets
- Game: ATL vs CAR, 48-33 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.0
#2. Terance Mathis, November 19, 1995
- Stats: 184 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 14 Targets
- Game: ATL vs STL, 31-6 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.4
#1. Julio Jones, November 26, 2017
- Stats: 253 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 12 Receptions, 15 Targets
- Game: ATL vs TAM, 34-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.8