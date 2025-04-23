BBC chronicling Diddy's highs and lows in new documentary, 'P Diddy: The Rise and Fall'

The BBC has joined the list of news networks chronicling the highs and lows of Diddy's life and career in the wake of several sexual assault allegations against him. In the newly announced investigative documentary P Diddy: The Rise and Fall, host Yinka Bokinni discusses Combs' journey from "being the world's biggest Hip-hop mogul, to hemorrhaging friends and fans in a matter of months," per the BBC.

The documentary will also highlight Diddy's accomplishments and reputation in the worlds of fashion, music and culture, and will "unpack the interplay of power, money, moral corruption, and sexism, which underpins this story." Bokinni will speak with those close to Diddy, as well as some of his biggest critics, to understand his rise to the top and similarly what led to his current situation.

“My job is to tell stories — but never did I imagine I’d be telling this one," Bokinni said in a statement. "Investigating the alleged actions of Diddy has forced a spotlight onto the darker side of an industry so many of us dream of belonging to. We sang his songs, bought into the lifestyle, watched the shows and wanted more. This has been an emotional, sometimes difficult experience. And with a trial on the horizon, what happens next will no doubt be gripping — in the most sobering way.”

Meanwhile, Diddy awaits his upcoming trial, starting May 5, in which he faces charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

