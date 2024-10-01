Battle of the Fugees: Pras sues Lauryn Hill for fraud, breach of contract and more

Pras of the Fugees is accusing group member Lauryn Hill of fraud, breach of contract and more in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York.

Among the many claims, Pras alleges Lauryn successfully siphoned money off from the group while planning their 2023 reunion tour.

Pras claims the red flags first appeared when the group wanted to tour in 2021 and Lauryn "tried to usurp control of the group, including the exclusive control of the Fugees trademark, and all financial, creative and business aspects of the proposed Fugees tour," which didn't happen when he "refused to accede to her power play."

He claims her desire to "take exclusive control of The Fugees name and legacy" later showed up when planning the 2023 Miseducation tour.

Pras says Lauryn only enlisted his and Wyclef Jean's assistance, knowing a reunion would be "the only chance for her to sell tickets for shows at arena size venues." As he was in the middle of a battle with the Department of Justice at the time, he claims Lauryn tried to "save the day," taking that opportunity to set terms different than the ones the Fugees had worked under for years, some of which he would have denied prior to his criminal conviction.

After eventually getting all financial and creative control, Pras says Lauryn wasn't as transparent, failing to provide accurate accounting reports and disclosing all terms of their agreement.

He alleges she tried to plan The Celebration Continues: The Miseducation Anniversary Tour without his knowledge, leading Live Nation to believe he and Wyclef were on board.

Despite her statement blaming the cancellation of the U.S. leg on ticket sales, Pras says no one bought her excuses. He suggests her tardiness and ego also kept their brand from making the money they can.

