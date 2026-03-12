Barry Keoghan on ‘emotional’ experience working on Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Barry Keoghan is set to play The Beatles' Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes' upcoming films about the legendary band, and in a new interview with Collider he opens up about what it's been like to work on the films.

“It's emotional. It is,” he says. “Because The Beatles, for me, I've met Ringo and Paul (McCartney), but you get to know the lads very much through all the research. It's not pressure, it's sort of like you just want to do them good.”

The film also stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The cast has been filming in Liverpool, where The Beatles got their start, and it sounds like it’s been a great experience for Keoghan.

“And filming up in Liverpool, they’re such lovely people and very welcoming to it,” he says. “There's just a nice energy around it, and a spiritual kind of circle as well with it."

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

