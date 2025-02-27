Barbie honoring Alicia Keys with her own Barbie

Alicia Keys is getting her own Barbie. The brand has announced it's making a doll in her likeness, and will do the same for her recording and mix engineer Ann Mincieli.

Their dolls are dressed in jeans and T-shirts bearing with the phrase "She is The Music," a nod to their nonprofit, which aims to increase the number of women working in music. The org has teamed with Barbie to create opportunities and provide resources for girls to explore behind-the-scenes jobs in music, like music executive, sound engineer and more. They hosted the Barbie Dream Gap Project earlier in February, giving girls ages 8 to 11 some introduction to the less visible careers, as well as some overall inspiration.

They're auctioning the Alicia and Ann dolls via Bidding for Good starting Thursday. Proceeds will go toward She is The Music.

The new Alicia and Ann dolls are part of Barbie's celebration of music, which it also acknowledges with its 2025 Career of the Year pick: Women in Music. Featured in that collection will be a musical artist Barbie and a tour manager Barbie. The goal is to inspire the next generation of girls to look into careers in the music industry, according to a press release.

This follows the 2024 Women in Film collection, which was intended to inspire young girls to explore careers in the film industry, according to the release. It featured Barbies in four professions: studio executive, director, cinematographer and actor.

The 2025 Career of the Year: Women in Music set is now available on Mattel Shop, Amazon, Target and Mattel Creations.

